nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,121,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,338,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $109,630,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,691,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,576,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

