MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Trading Up 0.2%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.39. 322,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 242,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.
MeridianLink Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Featured Stories
