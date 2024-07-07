MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Trading Up 0.2%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.39. 322,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 242,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

MeridianLink Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

