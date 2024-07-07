Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBK stock opened at $249.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

