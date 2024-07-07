Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,059 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $46.22 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

