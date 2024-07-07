Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 185 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after buying an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

