Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,593 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

