The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

