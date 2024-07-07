Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $2,978,550 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

