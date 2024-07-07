Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $914.57 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $918.50. The company has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $831.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $751.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

