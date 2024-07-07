Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,212 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,362 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,301,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,444,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

