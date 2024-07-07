Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $263,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $914.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $831.69 and a 200-day moving average of $751.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

