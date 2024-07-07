Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 96.6% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $9,574,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.24 and a 200-day moving average of $273.80. The company has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

