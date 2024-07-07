DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.87 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00080623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00022999 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010512 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

