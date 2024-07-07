Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $326,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.0 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $846.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $839.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.53. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

