Request Price Tops $0.0987 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $98.69 million and $1.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009174 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,433.78 or 0.99999936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068439 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09829123 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,304,135.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

