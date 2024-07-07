L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $224.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $228.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

