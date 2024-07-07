PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $101.15 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $101.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00112471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.