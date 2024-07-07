Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $73.50 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $73.50 million and $2.44 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,257,255 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

