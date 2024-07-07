Energi (NRG) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Energi has a market cap of $7.05 million and $772,032.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00045872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,202,434 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

