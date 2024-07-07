Sanctum Infinity (INF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.74 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for $170.18 or 0.00296300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $276.59 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,625,285 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,626,553.58064962. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 169.71821743 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,683,761.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

