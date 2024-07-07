Avalanche Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $26.35 or 0.00045872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and approximately $254.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,628,769 coins and its circulating supply is 394,282,399 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

