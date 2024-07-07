Solana (SOL) Market Cap Reaches $64.90 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $140.00 or 0.00243759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion and $1.86 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Solana Coin Profile
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 579,686,812 coins and its circulating supply is 463,548,113 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
