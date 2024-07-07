Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $393.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,136,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,127,871.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00346097 USD and is down -12.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $374.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

