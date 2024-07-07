Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Hits $442.53 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $442.53 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,452.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.72 or 0.00570606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00112471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00035852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00267809 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00040525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00063646 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,194,593,604 coins and its circulating supply is 44,508,451,546 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

