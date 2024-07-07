Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,064 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

