Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

