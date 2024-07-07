Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $1,419,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 366,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,147,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 854,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $72.08 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,740 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

