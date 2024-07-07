Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,967,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

