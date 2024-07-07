Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,161 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.41 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

