iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

