Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,639 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,903 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,672 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,722 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.26 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,039 shares of company stock worth $3,065,356. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

