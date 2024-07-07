Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Lennar Announces Dividend

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $142.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.28. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.69.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

