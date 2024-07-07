Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 874 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $928,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 280.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $528.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

