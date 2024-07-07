National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG opened at $60.05 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

