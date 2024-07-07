Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.55 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $107.30 and a one year high of $151.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

