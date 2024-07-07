Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

