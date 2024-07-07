Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $106.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.