Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 386,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $126.45 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $320.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

