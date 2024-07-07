U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.15. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 23,598 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.