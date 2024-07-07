Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.72

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.72 and traded as high as $90.75. Hawkins shares last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 94,274 shares.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

