Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.26

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $21.76. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 295,830 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 20.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

