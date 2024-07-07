Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Trading 11.6% Higher

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 215,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 271,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Lucas GC Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

