Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 22,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 55,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65.

Get Telomir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Telomir Pharmaceuticals

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TELO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Suncoast Equity Management owned about 0.08% of Telomir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.