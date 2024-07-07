Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELOGet Free Report)’s share price rose 15.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 22,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 55,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELOFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Suncoast Equity Management owned about 0.08% of Telomir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

