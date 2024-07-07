Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 22,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 55,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
