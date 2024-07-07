LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Shares Up 1.6%

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. 226,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 525,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.16) by $18.64. LQR House had a negative return on equity of 211.26% and a negative net margin of 1,229.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that LQR House Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

