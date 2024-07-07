VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Shares Up 3.3%

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.78 and last traded at 0.77. 185,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 244,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.78 and its 200 day moving average is 1.01.
VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.
