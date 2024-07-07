Micron Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $131.60 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,730 shares of company stock worth $31,921,649 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.