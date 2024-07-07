AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Trading 2.5% Higher

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.09. 856,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,109,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25.
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
