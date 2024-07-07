Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL) Trading 22.1% Higher

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $1.99. 102,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 59,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in up-stream forest management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

