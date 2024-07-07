Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 125,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,068,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Mangoceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.