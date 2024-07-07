ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Trading Up 4.2%

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 58,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 792,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
